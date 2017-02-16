Mattis: US not ready to collaborate militarily with Russia
BRUSSELS —
Mattis says the U.S. will continue to engage politically with Russian President Vladmir Putin's government to try to find common ground. He says Russia must "prove itself" and abide by international law.
The U.S. ceased military to military relations with Russia in the wake of Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
As a candidate, President Donald Trump repeatedly praised Putin, saying he wanted a new era of
Putin called Thursday for increased intelligence
