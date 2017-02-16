Nigeria's Eurobond 8 times oversubscribed, shows confidence
JOHANNESBURG — The London Stock Exchange says Nigeria's $1 billion Eurobond is eight times oversubscribed and demonstrates international confidence despite the oil-producing nation's economic woes.
The 15-year bond offering 7.875
An exchange statement says it's "a strong statement of international investor interest in building exposure to Nigeria's economy."
The bond is far from the $30 billion that Buhari proposed raising through loans — a request rejected by legislators last year.
Nigeria is suffering its worst recession in 25 years with inflation nearing 19