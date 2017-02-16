Nigeria's Eurobond 8 times oversubscribed, shows confidence

JOHANNESBURG — The London Stock Exchange says Nigeria's $1 billion Eurobond is eight times oversubscribed and demonstrates international confidence despite the oil-producing nation's economic woes.

The 15-year bond offering 7.875 per cent in trading starting Thursday is the first Nigerian offering since 2013 and the 2015 change of administration to President Muhammadu Buhari.

An exchange statement says it's "a strong statement of international investor interest in building exposure to Nigeria's economy."

The bond is far from the $30 billion that Buhari proposed raising through loans — a request rejected by legislators last year.