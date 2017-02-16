Noted Spanish history expert faces child porn charge

ATHENS, Ga. — A British citizen who is a noted expert on Spanish history faces a child pornography charge in the United States.

According to an indictment returned Tuesday in Georgia, Henry Kamen faces a possession of child pornography charge. Federal prosecutors say that in September 2014 Kamen had child pornography, defined in the indictment as any image of a child under 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Kamen, a historian and professor of Spanish history, lived in Georgia but currently lives in Barcelona. Online court records do not show any lawyer listed for him.