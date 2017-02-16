NYPD officers fatally shoot suspect during gun battle

NEW YORK — An armed suspect has been shot and killed by a New York City police officer following a gun battle.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

Police say plainclothes police officers were investigating possible gang violence in the neighbourhood when they spotted a man running from a house.

As the officers exited their vehicle to approach him, police say the man drew a revolver and fired at them. The officers returned fire and the suspect fled to the rear of a home two blocks away.

One of the officers then followed the gunman into an alley, where police say he confronted the suspect and shot him.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.