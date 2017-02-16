Paris: Boulders block migrants from sleeping, prompt debate

PARIS — Aid groups say boulders placed under a Paris bridge are preventing migrants from setting up camp in an area that has been a magnet for people fleeing war and poverty around the world.

Paris City Hall insists that the boulders are not an anti-migrant measure, but were relocated from another site because of upcoming construction work.

The boulders are under a bridge in northern Paris where migrants often seek shelter. Aid groups say the boulders are part of an ongoing police crackdown on migrants.