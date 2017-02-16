Poll shows Israelis and Palestinians prefer 2-state solution

JERUSALEM — A new poll shows the number of Israelis and Palestinians who support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state has dropped in recent months. But far more people continue to prefer the two-state solution to an alternative single-state arrangement.

The joint Israeli-Palestinian poll was released on Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump and the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced themselves from the two-state solution.

The poll found that 55 per cent of Israelis and 44 per cent of Palestinians support a two-state arrangement. That compares to 59 per cent and 51 per cent last June. Yet just 24 per cent of Israelis and one-third of Palestinians prefer a single binational state.