Probe of Myanmar assassination names army-linked suspect

YANGON, Myanmar — A veteran human rights lawyer says a report by Myanmar's government alleging the involvement of a former army officer in the assassination of a top legal adviser to the ruling National League for Democracy party raises new questions about the slaying.

Robert San Aung said Thursday the failure to explain a motive for the Jan. 29 shooting of Ko Ni had raised suspicion among the public, especially because the new suspect is a former lieutenant colonel, suggesting possible military collusion.

Ko Ni had advised the ruling party on how to reduce the army's power in government.