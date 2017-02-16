Prosecutors from 15 countries tackle Odebrecht corruption

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prosecutors from 15 countries are meeting in Brazil to discuss implications of the sprawling corruption scandal at the Odebrecht construction company.

Officials from America, Africa and Europe are on hand to compare notes on corruption cases that have spread across continents.

The Brazilian company was one of the main beneficiaries of contracts at the state-run Petrobras oil company that were later linked to bribes.

Several top leaders are under investigation because of their links to the builder, including former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Peruvian counterpart Alejandro Toledo.