Inmate's conviction reversed days after he was killed in his cell
Roger Lee Largent's rape conviction was reversed based on the testimony of a nurse who gave an "unqualified expert opinion."
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland appeals court has reversed a man's rape conviction four days after he was found beaten to death in a state prison cell.
The Court of Special Appeals issued the ruling Wednesday in the case of 69-year-old Roger Lee Largent. Maryland's second-highest court found that Largent's jury conviction last year for second-degree rape was based on the testimony of a nurse who gave an unqualified expert opinion that a woman can be raped but show no physical signs of an assault.
Largent maintained the sex was consensual.
Largent had been convicted of a third-degree sex
Maryland State Police are investigating Largent's slaying Saturday at the maximum-security Western Correctional Institution. The state prison agency says investigators have identified an inmate suspect.