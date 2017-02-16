Southern California faces powerful storm

LOS ANGELES — Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades.

Rain, accompanied by heavy winds, pelted the San Francisco Bay Area, where Marin and Napa counties logged up to an inch or precipitation. A flood warning and flash flood watch were in effect for Solano County and strong winds gusted through the East Bay hills.

Precipitation also moved down the Central Coast counties, but forecasters said it was only a light precursor to a dangerous atmospheric river taking aim at Southern California.

The plume of moisture stretching far out over the Pacific was expected to arrive early Friday and last through the day and into Saturday.

"The storm looks to be the strongest storm to hit southwest California this season," the National Weather Service office for the Los Angeles region wrote. "It is likely the strongest within the last six years and possibly even as far back as December 2004 or January 1995."

Rainfall predictions ranged from 2 inches to 6 inches on the coast and from 5 inches to 10 inches in foothills and coastal mountain slopes.

With soil already saturated from significant rains this winter, forecasters warned of potential for flash floods and debris flows, especially near areas left barren by wildfires.

The city of Duarte, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains east of Los Angeles, ordered evacuation of 180 homes below a burn scar by 7 a.m. Friday.

Powerful winds capable of downing trees and powerlines were also expected, along with heavy snow in Southern California's mountains.

The system is among a series that forecasters said will impact California into next week.

In Northern California, officials monitoring the stricken Oroville Dam on the Feather River said Thursday they were confident the its reservoir would handle runoff from the storms because ongoing releases have been lowering the lake's level since its spillways were damaged last week.

The Sacramento weather office said models were trending stronger for a system arriving Sunday night and Monday in the northern part of the state due to a tap of deep moisture over the Eastern Pacific that could bring 24 to 30 hours of moderate to heavy precipitation.

"Unfortunately, the focus of heaviest (precipitation) is lining up on the northern Sierra north of Highway 50 up into the Feather River basin," the office wrote.

Rainfall predictions in that region's foothills and mountains ranged from 3 inches to 10 inches.