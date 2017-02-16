Swedish court hands life sentence to Syrian asylum seeker

STOCKHOLM — A Swedish court has sentenced a Syrian man to life imprisonment for participation in the 2012 mass execution of seven government troops in Syria.

The Stockholm District Court ruled that 46-year-old asylum-seeker Haisam Omar Sakhanh joined the armed group Suleiman Company in early May 2012, and shot a person dead with an assault rifle.

In its Thursday ruling, the court said Sakhanh said he had been ordered to do so by a superior, which the court rejected.

Judge Tomas Zander said the victim, who was not identified, was shot dead along with six others "under particularly cruel circumstances."