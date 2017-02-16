Thai police begin raid on Buddhist sect's temple

PATHUM THANI, Thailand — Hundreds of police in Thailand are carrying out a raid on the headquarters temple of a controversial Buddhist temple sect to detain its chief, a monk facing criminal charges including accepting $40 million in embezzled money.

The action Thursday follows several previous attempts to seize Phra Dhammajayo, head of the Dhammakaya sect, thwarted when crowds of monks and followers blocked the way, risking a violent confrontation. No violence was reported initially Thursday afternoon as police moved in through one of the temple's gates.