The Latest: Dreamer's lawyers call arrest 'bogus operation'

SEATTLE — The Latest on a man who was detained by immigration agents despite his participating in a federal program to protect (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The lead lawyer for a Seattle-area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children is calling the arrest of Daniel Ramirez Medina a "bogus operation."

Ramirez's attorney Mark Rosenbaum told reporters on a conference call Thursday he believes the government is trying to cover up mistakes made by immigration agents.

Rosenbaum made the comments in response to court documents filed by the U.S. Justice Department Thursday alleging Ramirez is a gang member.

Ramirez's attorneys say the documents fail to show even one piece of evidence that Ramirez is affiliated with any gang.

Attorneys also said the government has provided conflicting statements on when Ramirez allegedly said he was in a gang.

___

10:15 a.m.

The Justice Department says a Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children has admitted to having gang ties and to having been arrested previously.

The department in court documents filed Thursday said 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina said "no, not no more" when asked whether he was involved in gangs and that he fled California to escape them.

The documents also say Ramirez "still hangs out" with gang members in Washington state.

Ramirez's attorneys say he has no criminal record and denies any gang membership.

Ramirez is Mexican and arrived in the U.S. at age 7.