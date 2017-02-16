The Latest: Landslide closes I-5 north near Woodland

SEATTLE — The Latest on landslides and flooding after heavy rains in the Northwest (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

A Washington State Patrol trooper who said a sinkhole had formed in a lane of Interstate 5 near a slide in southwestern Washington now says it's a pothole.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the pothole is between 6 and 7 feet deep near a landslide on I-5 in the area of Woodland, Washington.

Finn said Interstate 5 north in that area remained closed as of 5:25 p.m. and that crews were working on cleanup.

___

4:40 p.m.

Authorities say a landslide and sinkhole has closed Interstate 5 north about near Woodland.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that a slide had blocked all northbound lanes. He also said there was a sinkhole up to 7 feet deep in the right lane.

The Cowlitz Sheriff's Office says one truck was hit by the slide but no one was injured.

Woodland is about 20 miles north of Vancouver, Washington.

___

2:50 p.m.

After a week of snow and heavy rains, landslides are covering roads around Seattle while in Spokane County a state of emergency has been declared for flooding and washed out roadways.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed early Thursday after a mudslide covered the road east of Seattle in Issaquah. One lane was reopened and remained open Thursday afternoon.

Commuter trains into Seattle were cancelled due to slides while another slide near Renton blocked part of Maple Valley Highway near Interstate 405.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says over 7 inches of rain has fallen in the Seattle area this month. Typically in February the city gets just under 2 inches.