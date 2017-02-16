The Latest: Water levels at lake behind dam keep dropping

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

California officials say the water level at Lake Oroville is 32 feet below its dam's damaged emergency spillway.

For a third day, the state Department of Water Resources says dump trucks and helicopters are dropping thousands of tons of rocks and sandbags to shore up the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest.

It says barges and cranes are being mobilized to remove debris and sediment from a diversion pool.

The department says about 100,000 cubic feet of water was flowing from the reservoir each second, enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Weather forecasts call for 2 to 4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains near the dam. But the storm was expected to drop less rain and create less runoff than drenching storms from last week.

____

8:25 a.m.

The critical document that determines how much space should be left in Lake Oroville for flood control during the rainy season hasn't been updated in 47 years.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2kUEn66 ) the outdated document uses climatological data and runoff projections that don't account for two past floods.

Independent experts familiar with the flood-control manual at Oroville Dam say there's no indication the outdated document contributed to the ongoing crisis involving the dam's ailing spillways. Structural failures are the trouble.

But experts say the manual points to larger operational issues that affect most of California's primary flood-control dams.

Last week, the Department of Water Resources discovered a massive crater in the concrete-lined spillway.