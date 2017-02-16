Tillerson meets Asian allies, condemns NKorea missile test

BONN, Germany — The United States, South Korea and Japan are condemning North Korea's latest missile test and say they'll enhance security co-operation in response.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Germany on his first overseas trip as the top American diplomat — and has met with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. They're attending a meeting of foreign ministers.

A joint statement says the U.S. "remains steadfast" in its defence commitments to the two Asian allies, "backed by the full range of its nuclear and conventional defence capabilities."