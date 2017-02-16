News / World

Trump administration says it will revise travel ban

The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that it will replace the travel ban with a new one in the near future.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. /

Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. /

SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump's administration says it does not want a larger appellate panel to review a ruling keeping its travel ban on hold and will instead revise the ban.

The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that it will replace the travel ban with a new one in the near future.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular