Tunisia extends state of emergency, citing extremist threat
PARIS — Tunisian authorities have extended a state of emergency in place since 2015, citing a persistent threat of extremist violence from
The Tunisian president's office announced the 3-month extension in a statement Thursday.
Tunisia has built a sand wall along half the desert border with Libya, and received six U.S. combat helicopters this month aimed at helping the North African country fight terrorism.
Tunisia was hit by a string of extremist attacks targeting tourists and the presidential guard in 2015, and an unusually high number of Tunisians have joined the Islamic State group.