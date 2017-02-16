UN: Israel-Palestinian conflict must not drift to extremism

The U.N.'s Mideast envoy is warning that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must never be allowed "to drift into the abyss of the extremism and radicalism sweeping the region."

Nickolay Mladenov told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that although Israeli and Palestinian leaders agree on continued security co-operation , "there is increasing anger in the street and radical views are hijacking the discourse as moderate voices are increasingly vilified and cast aside."

He said rockets launched against the Israeli resort of Eilat by an affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group in Sinai on Feb. 8 were "a chilling reminder of the need for states to work together and stand firm together against terror."