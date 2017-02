US ambassador: 'Taking names' at UN means calling out wrong

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley pledged last month to "take names" of countries that don't back America at the United Nations, but she says she's not keeping a list in her desk drawer.

Instead, she told reporters Thursday that her comment meant that she'll be speaking out.

Haley says that if the United States sees a country breaking a promise or "not doing what they're supposed to," America will, in her words, "call 'em out."

As an example, she noted that she recently condemned Russia as taking "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine.