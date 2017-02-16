US home building falls as developers start fewer apartments
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. home building fell last month, led by a drop in apartment construction, while developers broke ground on more single family homes.
The construction of new houses and apartments declined 2.6
Even with the decline, new home construction has increased 10.5
Yet many potential buyers are frustrated by a lack of available properties. The supply of existing homes fell in December to its lowest level since 1999. That has pushed up prices as buyers have had to bid against each other.
Home builders have responded by ramping up construction, but the increases haven't been fast enough to relieve supply shortages.
Rising prices, a tight supply of homes and higher mortgage rates combined to slow sales of existing homes in December, when they fell 2.8
Still, home construction has largely recovered from the housing bust that began a decade ago. In 2016, builders started work on the most new homes since 2007, the year the Great Recession began.
Building permits, a gauge of future construction, rose 4.6
Home building increased the most last month in the Northeast, where housing starts soared 55.4
Higher mortgage rates could exert a bigger drag on sales in the coming months. The average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage was 4.17
While that is still low historically, it is far above the average rate of 3.65
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’
-
'A historic moment:' Nova Scotia teachers walking off the job on Friday
-
Alberta Education using FOIP laws to ‘prevent disclosure’: privacy expert