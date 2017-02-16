News / World

US prosecutors: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admits gang ties

This undated photo provided by the law firm Public Counsel shows Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, who was was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by President Barack Obama's administration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Medina on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at his father's home, even though he has a work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Daniel Ramirez Medina/Public Counsel via AP)

This undated photo provided by the law firm Public Counsel shows Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, who was was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by President Barack Obama's administration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Medina on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at his father's home, even though he has a work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Daniel Ramirez Medina/Public Counsel via AP)

SEATTLE — The Justice Department says a Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children has admitted to having gang ties and to having been arrested previously.

The department in court documents filed Thursday said 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina said "no, not no more" when asked whether he was involved in gangs and that he fled California to escape them.

The documents also say Ramirez "still hangs out" with gang members in Washington state.

Ramirez's attorneys say he has no criminal record and denies any gang membership.

Ramirez is Mexican and arrived in the U.S. at age 7.

His arrest last week thrust him into a national debate over the immigration priorities of President Donald Trump.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular