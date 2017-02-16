Venezuelan court upholds sentence against opposition leader

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's highest court has upheld a 14-year prison sentence for opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, ruling a day after U.S. President Donald Trump called for his release after meeting with Lopez's wife.

Lopez was found guilty of inciting violence during a wave of deadly anti-government protests in 2014, a conviction that many foreign governments see as politically motivated.

Thursday's ruling makes the conviction final.

A day earlier Trump tweeted a photo of himself with Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, demanding that the opposition leader be let out "immediately."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez accused Trump of committing an "aggression" against Venezuela.