BERLIN — Police say an unexploded World War II bomb was inadvertently transported across Germany before being discovered at a waste disposal facility, where it was defused.

Police in the eastern state of Saxony said late Wednesday that the bomb — some 1 metre (3.3 feet) long and 40 centimetres (16 inches) in diameter — was brought to the facility in Deutzen in a delivery of soil from Cologne. That's a journey of some 480 kilometres (300 miles).

Some 600 people in a radius of 1,000 metres (yards) around the bomb were evacuated, and the bomb was quickly defused.