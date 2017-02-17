14 killed in Algerian army anti-extremist operation

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's government says military forces have killed 14 suspected extremists in an ongoing operation in one of the country's last Islamic militant holdouts.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that nine were killed Friday and five others Wednesday around Bouira, 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital, Algiers. Security forces found three semi-automatic rifles, five pistols and munitions in accompanying raids.

It said the operation was still underway Friday as an effort to "bring to an end these criminal groups and the plague of terrorism in our country."