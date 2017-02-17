6 die in gas leak at South African naval base, several hurt
JOHANNESBURG — Paramedics in South Africa say six men have died and several were injured in an apparent gas leak at a naval base in the city of Durban.
Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24, says the men were "overcome by gas" while working in a sewage pit on Friday.
In a statement, ER24 describes the incident as a "freak accident."
Local media say some of the dead are members of the South African military.
Authorities are investigating.