6 die in gas leak at South African naval base, several hurt

JOHANNESBURG — Paramedics in South Africa say six men have died and several were injured in an apparent gas leak at a naval base in the city of Durban.

Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24, says the men were "overcome by gas" while working in a sewage pit on Friday.

In a statement, ER24 describes the incident as a "freak accident."

Local media say some of the dead are members of the South African military.