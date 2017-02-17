Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 policemen in east
KABUL — An Afghan provincial official says the Taliban have stormed several Afghan security posts in eastern Kunar province, killing five police officers.
Provincial governor, Waheedullah Kalimzai, says the daring attacks early on Friday morning lasted nearly two hours and were apparently
Kalimzai says another police officer is missing after the attack.
He says the Taliban used heavy
Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province borders Pakistan. Insurgency groups are considered to have a strong presence in this area.