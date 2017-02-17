Agency reports earthquake felt across Hawaiian Islands
HONOLULU — Minor shaking was felt across Hawaii's island chain Friday morning after a moderate earthquake struck between the Big Island and Maui, but no damage was reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-4.7 temblor was recorded at about 26 miles deep and
The USGS says the depth, location, and seismic waves suggest the earthquake was due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian Islands.
The quake didn't generate a tsunami, and officials say aftershocks could be possible.
The quake caused no change in activity at any of Hawaii's active volcanoes.
