Austrian woman convicted for pro-Hitler sign, Facebook post

VIENNA — A woman who questioned the Holocaust and displayed a sign over her toilet saying "This Hitlerine needs a clean latrine" has been found guilty of contravening Austria's anti-Nazi law and given a suspended jail sentence.

A court in the western city of Feldkirch also fined the 53-year old 1,200 euros ($1,280) on Friday.

The woman was charged after she criticized a Facebook posting of a German soccer club commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and paying homage to the victims. In a response, she accused the club of "spreading lies."

A subsequent house search revealed the sign in the toilet.

The woman is not being identified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.