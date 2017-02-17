Bosnia to appeal UN court ruling clearing Serbia of genocide

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnia will ask the United Nation's top court to reconsider its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

Bakir Izetbegovic, Muslim Bosniak member of the county's tripartite presidency, announced Friday the request will be submitted before Feb. 26, when the deadline for appealing expires. The appeal will be initiated despite a lack of consent from his Croat and Serb counterparts in the presidency.

The decision is expected to plunge Bosnia into a political crisis, as Bosnian Serb legislators plan to boycott parliament to show their opposition.