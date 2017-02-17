Ex-student sues boarding school amid grand jury sex probe

PHILADELPHIA — A 29-year-old woman is suing a Pennsylvania boarding school weeks after a grand jury report detailed a half-century of sexual abuse there.

The "Jane Doe" accuser says the Solebury School failed to act when it learned the athletic director became sexually involved with her senior year.

The woman says the relationship with Lyle Hazel continued for years and left her unable to finish college.

Hazel was later fired for embezzlement. A phone listing for him could not be found Friday. A Solebury spokeswoman did not immediately return a message.

The grand jury report describes nine adults who sexually abused students at the Bucks County school, but only "Jane Doe" can still file suit.

She does not want to pursue criminal charges.