Family, friends describe 'nice girl' embroiled in Kim case

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Family and former neighbours of the Indonesian woman suspected of involvement in the audacious killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl."

Siti Aisyah, 25, is one of three people arrested so far by Malaysian police for possible involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

Between 2008 and 2011 she and her husband at that time lived in a modest dwelling with flaking red paint in a narrow alley of the densely populated Tambora neighbourhood in western Jakarta.

Her father-in-law Tjia Liong Kiong, who lives in a nearby middle class neighbourhood , described Aisyah as a "very kind, polite and respectful person."

"I was shocked to hear that she was arrested for murdering someone" he said. "I don't believe that she will do such a crime or what the media says, an intelligence agent, although I don't know what she had in her mind."

The three suspects, two women and a man said to be Aiysah's Malaysian boyfriend, were arrested separately Wednesday and Thursday.

The women were identified using surveillance videos from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where Kim Jong Nam suddenly fell ill Monday morning. Malaysian officials said he died on the way to a hospital after telling medical workers at the airport that he had been sprayed with a chemical.

News of Aisyah's arrest has captivated Indonesia's scandal-and-mystery loving media, with some outlets characterizing her as a spy.

"Oh my God, how I can believe it," said Aminah, a housewife who is one of Aisyah's former Tambora neighbours .