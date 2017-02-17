First Cubans deported after end to 'wet foot, dry foot'

MIAMI — Officials say two women have become the first Cubans to be deported from the United States since the immigration policy known as "wet foot, dry foot" ended last month.

El Nuevo Herald (https://goo.gl/HVBIXq ) reports that the women were deemed "inadmissible" for entry to the United States and placed on a morning flight to Havana on Friday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement confirming the deportations, but they haven't said when the women arrived in the U.S.

Wilfredo Allen, an attorney for one of the women, says they had arrived at Miami International Airport with European passports. The women requested asylum and were detained.

Former President Barack Obama declared an end to "wet foot, dry foot" days before leaving office. The policy allowed most Cubans who made it to U.S. soil to stay.

___