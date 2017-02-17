French language groups protest English-only Olympic slogan

PARIS — Groups defending the French language are lodging legal protests over the English-only slogan used for Paris' 2024 Olympic bid.

Lawyer Emmanuel Ludot said Friday that he has submitted a request with the government's rights defence authority to suspend use of the slogan "Made for Sharing." He also submitted a warning to the bid committee that the slogan could violate a law on protecting the French language.

Ludot says the language groups want the slogan to be in both French and English, or in French only.

Ludot says "we want them to communicate in the language that is ours."