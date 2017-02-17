Greek border officials seize 1.3 tons of Albanian marijuana

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities say they have seized 1.3 tons of marijuana in a truck crossing into the country from Albania, a major illegal drugs producer.

Police and customs authorities said Friday the truck's Albanian driver escaped arrest by jumping out of his truck and fleeing on foot back to Albania once border officials said they would carry out an inspection. The drugs had a street value of about 33 million euros ($35 million).

Including Thursday's seizure, authorities in Greece's northwestern mainland have confiscated about 3 tons of marijuana coming in from Albania so far this year.