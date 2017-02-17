In Sweden, 8 held in aggravated child porn case

STOCKHOLM — Swedish prosecutors say eight men have been detained on suspicion of being part of a child porn ring where they reportedly discussed sexual abuse and sadistic murder.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun says "serious violent crimes against children were discussed" over the telephone, but didn't give further details.

Devgun said Friday the men, aged between 50 and 70, were suspected of aggravated child pornography-related offences including possession and sharing of such material, and one was suspected of child rape.