Kaczynski: a 2nd EU term for Tusk not in Poland's interests

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, says it's not in his country's interests for Donald Tusk to serve a second term as head of the European Council, a key European Union leadership position.

The opposition leaves Poland as the only EU state openly opposed to a second term for the former Polish premier, whose current term ends in May.

Kaczynski, a longtime political rival of Tusk's, noted Tusk had backed an EU plan to fine countries that wouldn't accept refugees in a settlement plan that failed in part due to Polish opposition.

Kaczynski said late Thursday such fines would have cost Poland 3 billion euros.

There was no immediate response from Tusk's office. The European Council brings together leaders of the 28 member states to determine the bloc's political priorities.

