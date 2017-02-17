Kremlin denies disappointment with Trump

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says it's too early to say what course Russia-U.S. ties will take under President Donald Trump.

Asked if the Kremlin was disappointed with Trump and the lack of quick progress in repairing bilateral ties, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday "we never wore rose-tinted glasses, never had any illusions, so there is nothing to be disappointed with."

He said the areas of possible co-operation and disagreements could only be determined after Putin and Trump have detailed talks, adding that it's not clear when that might happen.