LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep protections

WASHINGTON — LGBT employees are asking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to commit to safeguarding anti-discrimination regulations.

The staffers sent an email to DeVos that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. In the email, staffers urge the new education secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs.

The email was sent Wednesday by a group of LGBT Education Department employees and their supporters. It reads, "Our nation needs you to remind and empower students about their right to equal access to education."