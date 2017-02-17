Merkel: Germany will raise defence spending, but slowly

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country will stick to its long-term commitment to raise defence spending to levels agreed with NATO partners — but no hurry about it.

Merkel said that "Germany is conscious of its responsibility" to spend more on arms but added that development aid and crisis prevention are also important for global security.

She said Germany would stick to the long-term goal of raising defence spending to 2 per cent of economic output by 2024.