Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The wife of Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe says he should run "as a corpse" in next year's election if he dies before the vote.

Grace Mugabe on Friday accused some ruling ZANU-PF party officials of plotting to take over from her husband and said that even if he dies, supporters should put his name on the ballot to show their love for him.

The president, who will turn 93 on Tuesday, has slowed down on public engagements while his 51-year-old wife has become increasingly visible in politics.