Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz

NEW YORK — Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter's magazine "The Edit," in which she was discussing her upcoming HBO series "Big Little Lies." Kidman said she already knew co-star Zoe Kravitz because she was once engaged to her father.

Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001. She never disclosed an engagement, although she talked about a failed engagement in 2007 with an unnamed ex. She's currently married to country singer Keith Urban.