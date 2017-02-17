News / World

Protesters heckle French conservative candidate Fillon

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon reacts as he visits a social center as he campaigns in Tourcoing, northern France, Friday Feb. 17, 2017. French financial prosecutors decided Thursday to continue their investigation of embezzlement allegations against conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, saying they have too much evidence to drop the case. (Pascal Rossignol, Pool via AP)

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon reacts as he visits a social center as he campaigns in Tourcoing, northern France, Friday Feb. 17, 2017. French financial prosecutors decided Thursday to continue their investigation of embezzlement allegations against conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, saying they have too much evidence to drop the case. (Pascal Rossignol, Pool via AP)

PARIS — Protesters angry at political corruption have greeted French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon by banging on pots on a campaign stop in northern France.

The incident in the town of Tourcoing is the latest hiccup for Fillon's once-dominant presidential campaign. He is under investigation over allegations that his family members had high-paying fake parliamentary jobs. Fillon denies wrongdoing.

As the candidate arrived for a security meeting Friday, about 20 largely left-wing activists shouted "Fillon in prison!" and chanted "We want fake jobs too!" while a small group of Fillon supporters nearby shouted "Fillon, president!"

Riot police stood by but no violence was reported.

Fillon responded: "When you prevent people from campaigning, we're not really in a democracy anymore." During the meeting he pledged 3 billion euros in new security measures.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular