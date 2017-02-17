Schumer: Feds backtracking on puppy mills online reports

ALBANY, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says the federal Department of Agriculture under President Donald Trump has backtracked on animal welfare by deleting an online database of inspection reports on animal facilities such as dog breeding centres .

The New York Democrat says Friday that the database helped expose puppy mills and other inhumane facilities. He has written the USDA urging it to reconsider the decision, which he says puts animals at risk. The Associated Press first reported on the USDA removing the inspection reports earlier this month.

Schumer says the USDA inspects about 9,000 breeding centres , laboratories and other animal facilities annually.