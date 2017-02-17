Syria and monitoring group blast Turkey over civilian deaths

BEIRUT — The Syrian government and an opposition monitoring group have condemned what they call Turkey's "crimes" against the Syrian people in the northern town of al-Bab that is controlled by the Islamic State group.

Turkish troops and allied opposition fighters have been on the offensive in al-Bab for weeks trying to take it from IS, a battle that has killed hundreds of people so far.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish shelling and airstrikes have killed 45 people in al-Bab since Wednesday.

Turkey wants to clear the area near its border of IS militants.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned what it called Turkey's violations of Syria's sovereignty.