Tanzania stops 40 health centres from offering AIDS services
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Tanzania's government has stopped 40 privately run health
It is the latest move by this East African country to crack down on the activities of homosexuals.
The government believes that non-governmental organizations are using some health
In Tanzania, gay sex is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Around two-thirds of African countries criminalize consensual same-sex sexual conduct, according to Amnesty International.
The HIV rate among gay men in Tanzania stands at 30
The health minister also announced that the government was expanding HIV/AIDs services at 3,000 other health
The news comes about six months after the government threatened to deregister pro-gay civic groups it said were harmful to the "culture of Tanzanians."
In September, the government temporarily suspended HIV/AIDs outreach projects targeting gay men.