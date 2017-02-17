Thai police empty-handed so far in search for prominent monk

BANGKOK — Thai police who unsuccessfully searched a vast Buddhist temple for a prominent monk accused of financial wrongdoing say they will arrest him whenever and wherever they can.

About 3,000 police who raided the Dhammakaya sect temple north of Bangkok spent a second day in vain Friday seeking its chief, Phra Dhammachayo, who is accused of accepting $40 million in embezzled money. Dhammajayo, 72, has not been seen in public since last April, and has repeatedly pleaded illness for his failure to turn himself in.