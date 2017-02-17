News / World

Zoo's tiger cub has neck problem, is treated by chiropractor

Newborn Malaysian tiger cubs rest in their nursery before they are fed at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Three cubs were born on Feb. 3 to 3-year-old Cinta, a first-time mother, in the zoo's captive breeding program. Zookeepers decided to intervene when Cinta failed to display her maternal instincts. "It's not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do. They can be aggressive and even harm or kill the cubs," said Mike Dulaney, curator of mammals and vice coordinator of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP). "Nursery staff is keeping them warm and feeding them every three hours." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo says one of three Malayan tiger cubs at its nursery has been treated by a chiropractor.

The zoo says one of the newborn cubs was having trouble holding its head up. A chiropractor determined the cub's top cervical bone was out of alignment. After three adjustments, the cub's neck and spine are back in place.

This is the first time the zoo has used a chiropractor.

The 2-week-old cubs are progressing . Mammals curator Mike Dulaney says they are being fed by nursery staff six times a day and have graduated from 2 to 3 ounces per feeding.

The cubs will stay at the zoo's nursery until they no longer need constant care, which began after the first-time mother's maternal instincts didn't kick in.

