Tillerson holds first set of talks with Chinese counterpart

BONN, Germany — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since becoming America's top diplomat and urged China to do more to rein in North Korea's provocative actions.

Tillerson spoke with Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday in the German city of Bonn. The State Department said they agreed to address differences constructively and that Tillerson highlighted the need for China "to use all available tools to moderate North Korea's destabilizing behaviour ."