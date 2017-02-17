UAE says 2 Emirati soldiers killed in Saudi-led war in Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says two Emirati soldiers have been killed while taking part in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The state-run WAM news agency reported the deaths on Friday. It did not offer a cause for their deaths.

The UAE is one of the main allies Saudi Arabia has in its war in Yemen against Shiite rebels known as Houthis and their allies.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over 3 million people. It began when Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.

The Saudi-led coalition began its campaign in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.